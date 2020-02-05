Sourav Ganguly to Deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya Lecture on 17 March

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will deliver a lecture at the third edition of the Jagmohan Dalmiya annual conclave on 17 March, on the eve of India's third and final ODI against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"Sourav Ganguly has agreed to deliver the Jagmohan Dalmiya memorial lecture which will be held ahead of the third ODI. He will be the first BCCI president to do the honours," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya told reporters on Wednesday.