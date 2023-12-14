Shubha & Jemimah Smash Fifties on Test Debut, India Post 410/7 on Day 1 vs Eng

Shubha and Jemimah added 115 runs for the third wicket to rescue India from 47/2; Yastika and Harmanpreet raised 116 for the fifth wicket to propel India ahead from 190/4 and Deepti Sharma and Sneha Rana contributed 92 runs for the seventh wicket as India crossed 400 runs for the third time against England.

At stumps, Deepti Sharma was 60 not out and had Pooja Vastrakar keeping her company at 4 as India Women scored 136/2 off 27 overs in the first session, made 125/2 off 29 overs in the afternoon and added 149/3 off 38 overs.

After skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first on a flat pitch that offered good bounce to both seamers and spinners, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma struck a few boundaries but both were still in the limited-overs mode as they tried to reach out the ball on multiple occasions.

Mandhana (17 off 12), who struck Bell for a four off an overpitched delivery on the first ball of the second over, got a lucky break when Tammy Beaumont misjudged a top edge off a short-of-length delivery, running back from and completely lost the ball and grassed a diving effort.

But she could not make the most of the opportunity as she was the first to go, falling to Lauren Bell in the sixth over, as she chopped onto her stumps as the ball bounced a bit.