It Was My Best Knock: Hetmyer on Match-Winning 139 vs India

He said he just kept it simple and batting with Hope also made it easier as they have good understanding between them.

"We just keep it simple because we've played with each other for quite a while now. So, I know his game and he knows mine. So, basically when we're batting together, most of the time, I'm the aggressor and he's the person who sticks around and bats around," said Hetmyer who faced 106 deliveries during his knock.

"And if he gets the boundary ball, he puts it away. For us, it's always nice batting with someone like him because he's going to make sure you get the strike as much as possible and it's easier to execute," he added.

His career-best knock also came just before the IPL auction on December 19 but the 22-year-old batsman said he was not thinking much about the upcoming cash-rich T20 league at the moment.

Asked if he was trying to prove a point with a ton days before the IPL auction, he said for him it was about enjoying his batting.

"To me it's about enjoying my batting, it's cricket, sometimes you score runs and sometimes you don't. Didn't have the best IPL (2019 season), it's a nice experience, it always helps you to come back much stronger from there. I just try as much as possible to put that behind me," he said.

The left-handed batsman played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 season, scoring 90 runs from five matches. The IPL auction will be held on December 19 in Kolkata.