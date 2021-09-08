Dhawan Out, Ashwin Included in India Men's T20 World Cup Squad: Twitter Reacts

The Indian cricket team’s selection ahead of a World Cup is a very keenly anticipated event. Among the aspects of the Indian men’s T20 World Cup squad that caught the eye of most experts and fans is the inclusion of R Ashwin and the exclusions of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Shihkar Dhawan.

The T20 World Cup will be played in UAE and Oman in October-November, right after the IPL, and the BCCI announced the squad on Wednesday evening.

Dhawan had also been the Indian captain for the Sri Lanka tour in July.