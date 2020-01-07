Sandeep Patil: Wriddhiman Saha is My Choice For Keeper in T20s

India has seen many great wicket-keepers, from Narendra Tamahane to Farokh Engineer, Syed Kirmani to Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In today’s times, the demand is always high for a utility cricketer rather than a specialized cricketer and this happens only thanks to limited-overs cricket. If you ask me, wicket-keepers do the most thankless job in the game.

India always have had great spinners and today with the admission of a number of quality fast bowlers, this current Indian team is considered as the most formidable attack in World Cricket.

We have a very good record in and out of India, but after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to take a break after the 2019 ICC World cup last summer, we still haven’t zeroed in on a wicket-keeper to replace him.

I have no objection in giving chances, giving backing and showing faith in young talents. It is no secret that it is going to be difficult to fill Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s shoes, both as captain and as a wicket-keeping batsman.

We are very well aware of the role played by Rahul Dravid as a make-shift keeper under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy. In Dhoni’s absence we have seen Parthiv Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Naman Ojha, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and so many others donning the gloves. But even today we have not found an ideal replacement for Mahendra Singh Dhoni.