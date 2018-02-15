When Tendulkar Was Hounded in a Flight After 2003 World Cup Final

Scene: India lose to Australia in the final of the 2003 World Cup final. The team flies back in economy class from Johannesburg to Mumbai, as all business class seats are booked. Sachin is harassed by fans on the eight-hour flight.

Had Buddha, the symbol of serenity and cool composure, seen Sachin Tendulkar’s extraordinary performance on the flight back, he would have been immensely pleased. The Lord may not have clapped – that apparently was not his style – but a minor nod of head would have conveyed the approval for Tendulkar's monumental patience.