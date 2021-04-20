SA Captains Fear Teams’ Suspension Due to Administrative Crisis

South Africa's Test captain Dean Elgar, limited overs captain Temba Bavuma and women's captain Dane van Niekerk signed a statement by the country's cricketers in which they apologised to stakeholders due to the administrative crisis in Cricket South Africa (CSA).

They also expressed fear that government intervention in the administration of the sport could lead to the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspending the team with just months left for the men's T20 World Cup this year.

The statement has been written on behalf of the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) and signed by its president Khaya Zondo.