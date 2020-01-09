Renshaw’s Stunning Effort in BBL Game Has Fans Divided on Twitter

Law 33.2.1 reads: "A catch will be fair only if, in every case either the ball, at any time or any fielder in contact with the ball, is not grounded beyond the boundary before the catch is completed. Note Laws 19.4 (Ball grounded beyond the boundary) and 19.5 (Fielder grounded beyond the boundary)."

The laws also make it clear the player's first contact with the ball must be made inside the boundary.