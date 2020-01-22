Ranji Roundup: Delhi Ride Rana’s Unbeaten Ton to Thrilling Win

Nitish Rana displayed his T20 repertoire in full as he smashed a heroic unbeaten 68-ball 105 to help Delhi chase down a stiff target of 347 and win their Ranji Trophy group A encounter against defending champions Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, 22 January.

Resuming at 10/0, Delhi played out of their skins to down Vidarbha with Rana hitting eight fours and seven sixes in his blistering knock which would make all Kolkata Knight Riders fans and staff happy.

Besides Rana, openers Kunal Chandela and Hiten Dalal scored 75 and 82 respectively and shared a 163-run opening wicket stand to set the platform for Dhruv Shorey's side.

Shorey himself scored 44 as Delhi blunted Umesh Yadav's threat with the ball and recorded a memorable win.