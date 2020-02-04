‘Shaw’Shank Redemption: Prithvi Set for ODI Debut vs New Zealand

There’s an uncanny similarity with pint-sized cricketers hailing from Mumbai — the heartland of the sport — and managing to rule 22 yards in a manner that leaves an imprint over anyone who glances across while taking a stroll.

From Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar and now Prithvi Shaw, the penchant to dominate bowlers has been quite a unique feature. In comparison to the legacies set by the former two, Shaw still has a long way to go though.

It was his strong run in school and club cricket that propelled him to the India under-19 and Mumbai Ranji teams before he earned his Test cap in a series against West Indies at home in October 2018.