Prithvi Shaw Records Highest Individual Score in Vijay Hazare

Shaw’s innings, where he played 152 deliveries, saw him find the fence on 31 occasions along side 5 maximums. Before today’s game, Shaw had registered 5 List A centuries in 35 innings. This is Shaw’s maiden List A double ton, that came off just 142 balls. He also became the eighth Indian to score a List A double hundred.

This was the fourth double hundred in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shaw’s 227 not out is also the highest ever score as captain in men’s List A cricket, overtaking Graeme Pollock’s 222 not out in 1974. Among the highest individual scores ever in men’s List A cricket, the only Indians ahead of Shaw are Rohit Sharma (264 vs SL) and Shikhar Dhawan (248 vs SA A) and the young opener stands 7th on that list. The ever highest List A score in men’s cricket is 268 by Ali Brown.

The Mumbai skipper had also scored a century against Delhi on 21 February, his first game domestically since returning from the Australia tour where he played only the Adelaide Test.