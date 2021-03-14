Shaw 1st Score More Than 800 Runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Season

Prithvi Shaw on Sunday became the first player to score more than 800 runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season. Shaw scored 73 for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Uttar Pradesh to take his tally to 827 runs in eight matches at an average of 165.40.

Shaw, 21, smashed his 73 in just 39 balls, hitting 10 fours and four sixes. He has scored four hundreds this season, including an unbeaten 227 against Puducherry in the group stage which made him only the eighth Indian to score a double century in senior 50-over cricket.