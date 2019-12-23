South African Pacer Vernon Philander to Retire After England Test

Seasoned South Africa pacer Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket following the upcoming Test series against England, announced Cricket South Africa on Monday.

Philander was an important part of the Proteas pace troika, comprising Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, both of whom have retired from Tests.

Philander mainly represented South Africa in the longest format, and has played 60 Tests in comparison to 30 ODIs and seven T20 Internationals. He has taken 216 wickets at an impressive average of 22.16, including 13 five-wicket hauls.