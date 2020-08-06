PCB to Give Monthly Stipend to 25 Unemployed Female Cricketers

The latest PCB decision means 43 women cricketers will now be supported by the PCB.

Urooj Mumtaz, head of women's wing, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a halt to all women cricketing activities worldwide. This has adversely affected our women cricketers, some of whom are the sole breadwinners of their families.

"As the women's game is making steady progress, it was imperative that the PCB came up with this scheme to not only protect and support our players but to also make them understand and realise that the PCB values them and will look after them in difficult times."

"I am grateful to my team as well as the PCB Chairman and Chief Executive who acknowledged the issue and made a decision which will go a long way in our endeavours to promote, develop and grow women's cricket in Pakistan," she added.

In an identical scheme to help the affected combat the present challenges, the PCB, in May, had offered one-time support to 161 stakeholders, including former men's first-class cricketers, match officials, scorers and curators.