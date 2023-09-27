World Cup: Bangladesh Name Their World Cup Squad, Injured Tamim, Ebadot Left Out

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, as the senior and most experienced player Tamim Iqbal has been left out due to a back injury.

Tamim had informed the selectors earlier about his persistent injury.

The rest of the squad looks as predictable as the Asia Cup squad. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan will continue to lead the side, while Najmul Hossain Shanto was elevated to vice-captaincy.