Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders WPL 2024: Top Players After GG vs RCB Match Today

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 started on 23 February, and the matches are being played as per schedule. The five teams taking part in the second season of the league include Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz. The players are giving their best this season to win the trophy. The orange cap and purple cap holders in the WPL 2024 keep changing after the latest match. Stay alert to know the details.

The orange cap and purple cap holders WPL 2024 list is updated based on the number of wickets and runs scored by the players. According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match was played today, Wednesday, 6 March. We have the latest details for interested cricket fans.