Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After DC vs MI WPL 2024: Top List of Players Here

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Season 2 began on 23 February and is set to end on 17 March. The list of orange cap and purple cap holders in the ongoing tournament keeps changing after every match. The WPL points table 2024 is also updated after the latest match based on the points scored by each team. Cricket fans in the country should stay alert to know the top cap holders and the leading teams in the points table.
The WPL 2024 match today, Tuesday, 5 March, was played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Both teams played well and it is time to look at the orange cap and purple cap holders. It is important to note that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated UP Warriorz on Monday. One should know the important details about the tournament.
Here is everything you must note about the orange cap holders and the purple cap holders in the Women's Premier League 2024. Read till the end to know the list of holders and other important updates.
Orange Cap in WPL 2024: Updated List of Holders
For those who do not know, the Orange Cap in WPL 2024 is awarded to the player who can score the maximum number of runs. The top-class batters fight to achieve the award at the end of the tournament.
It is important to note that the player who receives the Orange Cap award is popular for their outstanding batting performance in the ongoing WPL season.
Let's take a look at the updated list of the Orange Cap holders in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 after DC vs MI match today, Tuesday:
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 219 runs (5 matches).
Meg Lanning (DC) - 201 runs (5 matches).
Alice Capsey (DC) - 167 runs (5 matches).
Sabbhineni Meghana (RCB) - 164 runs (5 matches).
Grace Harris (UPW) - 158 runs (5 matches).
Purple Cap in WPL 2024: Updated List of Holders
The Purple Cap in WPL 2024 is awarded to the player who can take the most number of wickets in the ongoing season. The list of holders keeps changing after every match.
The player who is awarded the Purple Cap is popular for their outstanding bowling performance in the WPL season.
Here is the updated list of the Purple Cap holders in the WPL 2024 after the DC vs MI match on Tuesday:
Jess Jonassen (DC) - 9 wickets (3 matches).
Radha Yadav (DC) - 8 wickets (5 matches).
Marizanne Kapp (DC) - 8 wickets (4 matches).
Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) - 7 wickets (5 matches).
Asha Shobana (RCB) - 7 wickets (5 matches).