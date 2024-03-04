WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Giants by 25 Runs to Take Top Spot

Jamimah Rodrigues did not survive long while Annabel Sutherland hammered a 12-ball 20. A late assault by Shikha Pandey (14 off 8) helped Delhi Capitals reach a par score of 163/8 in 20 overs. Meghna was the best bowler for Gujarat Titans, claiming 4-37 while Ashleigh Gardner bagged 2-37 as they made a late comeback.

Chasing 164, Gujarat Giants lost Laura Wolvaardt to the third ball of the innings with not a run on the board when Shikha Pandey got one to sneak through the gap between bat and pad to rattle the stumps. It became 28/2 when skipper Beth Mooney was trapped LBW by Jonassen in the fifth over. Jonassen then sent back Phoebe Litchfield for 15 and Gujarat slumped to 34/3.

They continued to lose wickets at regular intervals despite a fighting innings by Ashleigh Gardner who waged a lone battle in scoring a 31-ball 40. The going was slow and Gujarat were always chasing the game as they fell short by 25 runs despite putting up a good fight.