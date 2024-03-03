WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Return To Winning Ways by Outmuscling RCB

Defending champions Mumbai Indians came up with a clinical all-round performance as they recovered from defeat in their previous match to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in Match 9 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) Season 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, 2 March.

Electing to field first, Mumbai Indians picked three early wickets and then built on it despite an unbeaten 44 off 38 balls by Ellyse Perry to reach a modest 131/6 in 20 overs. While Perry struck five boundaries during her 38-ball knock, Georgia Wareham was the second-highest scorer with 27 runs.