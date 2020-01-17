Hafeez to Retire From International Cricket After T20 World Cup

Pakistan all rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket. Hafeez said on Friday, 17 January that he will be hanging up his boots after the T20 World Cup later this year.

The 38-year-old was on Thursday recalled for Pakistan's T20I series against Bangladesh which starts on 24 January in Lahore.

"It has been a privilege," he told media.

"I want to play the Twenty20 World Cup and then exit from Pakistan's international team,” he added.