"T10 Cricket a Good Format to Introduce the Sport in US": Misbah Ul Haq

Speaking at the launch of the US Masters T10 League in Dallas Texas, on Sunday, 7 May, former Pakistani cricket Misbah Ul Haq said that the new and shorter format of the game is ideal for introducing the sport in a non-cricket playing country like the United States of America.
The T Ten Global Sports, organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10 and US-based SAMP Army Cricket Franchise, announced the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 league last week.
Talking about the tournament, Ritesh Patel, the owner of the SAMP Army Cricket Franchise and one of the organisers of the American edition of T10 League, said, “Excited to bring this fast, explosive cricket format to the USA. Players participating in this tournament have huge following all over the globe, and this is a great opportunity for American fans to witness this for the first time on American soil.”
The Indian Masters T10 league was announced in March and is scheduled to take place in June, with cricketers like Mohammad Kaif and Robin Uthappa expected to be a part of it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)