Late Jagmohan Dalmiya’s Son Avishek Becomes Youngest CAB President
Former BCCI president late Jagmohan Dalmiya's son Avishek on Wednesday, 5 February became the youngest president of Cricket Association Bengal at the age of 38 after being elected unopposed.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, a former Bengal left-hander, is the new joint secretary, a post that has been vacated by Dalmiya junior before his elevation.
The CAB president's post was lying vacant after former India captain Sourav Ganguly took over the reins of BCCI.
Avishek thus became the 18th president of CAB with his father holding the office for two terms.
Looking dapper in a blue suit, CAB tie, Avishek turned emotional taking charge of the same chair where his father sat in his two terms in office from 1992-93 to 2006 and then from 2008-09 till his demise on 20 September 2015.
"Right from my childhood, I always heard my father saying 'Eden is a temple of worship'. That sentiment will run with me always," Avishek said in his first address as CAB president.
BCCI president Ganguly, who had an evening flight to catch to London, also came to greet Avishek with his daughter Sana.
Snehasish also turned emotional and recalled his playing days after taking charge of the office.
"It was a dream to play for state and I played for 10-11 years. Yesterday, I was really emotional remembering my playing days. Now as an administrator, we have got a very young team and we are confident to take Bengal cricket forward," Snehasish, who has been an assistant secretary more than a decade back, said.
"The renewal of lease of Eden Gardens is due in a couple of years. It takes a lot of time to put things in right perspective. We would initiate the process soon,” he said.
"Earlier it was for 15 years. With the two global events coming up, we don't want the issue to be racked up before a global tournament," he added.
The CAB is also planning to introduce an eight-team women's club league and code of conduct for players.
"We want to have women's club league with eight clubs. We also want to introduce code of conduct of players and support staff. It's necessary to maintain discipline," Avishek said.
Avishek addressed the media interaction with his five-member team of Snehasish, joint-secretary Debabrata (Debu) Das, treasurer Debasish Ganguly and vice-president Naresh Ojha.
"It's very important that all of us are together. It's a matter of great honour to be the CAB president. Cricket is all about team effort and here's the team that would be working together," he added.