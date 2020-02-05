Late Jagmohan Dalmiya’s Son Avishek Becomes Youngest CAB President

Former BCCI president late Jagmohan Dalmiya's son Avishek on Wednesday, 5 February became the youngest president of Cricket Association Bengal at the age of 38 after being elected unopposed.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, a former Bengal left-hander, is the new joint secretary, a post that has been vacated by Dalmiya junior before his elevation.

The CAB president's post was lying vacant after former India captain Sourav Ganguly took over the reins of BCCI.