Srikkanth, Anjum Chopra to Get Lifetime Achievement Awards: Report

Former India captain and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Krish Srikkanth will be the recipient of this year's prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Award given by the BCCI.

Former India women's captain Anjum Chopra is the co-recipient of the lifetime achievement award for the year 2019.

The BCCI Annual Award function will be held in Mumbai on January 12 ahead of the first ODI against Australia on January 14.