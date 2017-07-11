Relive Jhulan Goswami’s Journey in Cricket on Her 38th Birthday

Until the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017, not many would have known the Indian women’s team beyond two names – Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami – the two cornerstones that stand as imposing figures in the top echelons of world cricket, and also the two, in their late thirties, probably played their last World Cup two years back.

Captain Raj lived up to her reputation of being the most consistent Indian batter in the tournament (409 runs), which is why a lot has been written and spoken of her by the media.

On the other hand, bowler Goswami, who is the highest wicket taker in the history of women’s ODI cricket, came into her own during the business end of the tournament.

She recorded impressive figures of 3/23 in the final at Lord’s against England.