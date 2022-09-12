‘It’s Been a Team Effort’: Sri Lanka Coach Chris Silverwood After Asia Cup Win

"Great thing is at any given point everybody puts their hands up. Just had to get a method. Had confidence in the talent in the team," coach Silverwood told the broadcasters after the game.

"Came in with a very young seam attack -- seeing them perform has been superb. It's not right to pick one person out - it's been a team effort," he added.

Chamika Karunaratne, who also picked two crucial wickets in the final, said that players were pushing their limits.