It Was a Tough Year for Pakistan in Tests: Misbah-Ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq feels 2019 has been a tough year for the country in Test cricket with their struggles against South Africa and Australia on the road, and has highlighted the need to improve performance.

Pakistan also just fell short of a semi-final berth at the World Cup in England and Wales on the basis of net run-rate. They beat Sri Lanka 2-0 at home in their last ODI assignment, but defeats to Australia and England have put a dent in their win-loss ratio.

Pakistan had thrashed Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 263 runs in the Karachi Test to win the historic two-match series 1-0 and end the year on a high.