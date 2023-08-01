India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live: When & How to Watch IND vs WI Live Streaming

West Indies won against India in the second ODI that took place in Barbados. The team won the match by six wickets. Now, it is time for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI to take place. Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the entire match from anywhere they want if they know the date and time. We have all the latest details so you don't miss the 3rd ODI that is set to take place soon.

As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, India vs West Indies 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played today, Tuesday, 1 August 2023. Cricket fans in the country who are waiting to watch Team India play against West Indies should know all the important details. One should know the live broadcasting channel and app as well.