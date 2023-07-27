ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Where To Watch IND vs WI Live Streaming & Telecast

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Where To Watch IND vs WI Live Streaming & Telecast

The IND vs WI 1st ODI will be played today at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
1 min read
India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Where To Watch IND vs WI Live Streaming & Telecast
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

After battling in two test matches, India and West Indies are all set to play the first one day international (ODI) match of the tournament today on Thursday, 27 July 2023.

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. Team India is currently in high spirits after dominating the IND vs WI Test Series 2023. They won the first test match by 141 runs, and had great chances to win the second test as well to make the series 2-0, but luck didn't seem to be on their side as the game  match ended in a draw due to rain.

Let us check out the India vs West Indies ODI date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

Also Read

India vs WI 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Nears Century as India End Day 1 on 288/4

India vs WI 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Nears Century as India End Day 1 on 288/4
ADVERTISEMENT

When Will Be the India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Played?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI match will be played today on Thursday, 27 July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Played?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

ADVERTISEMENT

At What Time Will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Start?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI match will start at 7 pm IST.

Also Read

India vs WI, 1st Test: Indian Bowlers Make Inroads, West Indies 68/4 at Lunch

India vs WI, 1st Test: Indian Bowlers Make Inroads, West Indies 68/4 at Lunch
ADVERTISEMENT

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the JioCinema and FanCode app for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI match will be live telecasted today on the Doordarshan Sports Channel.

Also Read

Jaiswal Here To Stay, Kishan Steps Us, & Other Learnings From India vs WI Tests

Jaiswal Here To Stay, Kishan Steps Us, & Other Learnings From India vs WI Tests

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×