India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: India To Bat First as Mukesh Kumar Makes Debut

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur missed out owing to a left groin niggle.

Indian speedster Mukesh Kumar is making his debut in the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies, which commenced on Thursday, 20 July, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. Mukesh replaces Shardul Thakur, who sustained a niggle on left groin prior to the match.

Meanwhile, the hosts’ skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to field first. India won the first Test at Dominica quite comfortably, handing West Indies a comprehensive defeat by an innings and 141 runs.

Having scored a century on his debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal is making his second appearance in white, whilst Jaydev Unadkat has been provided with another opportunity, with Navdeep Saini still sitting out.

On similar lines, West Indies too have a debutant in their ranks. Kirk McKenzie, the promising 22-year-old batter from Jamaica, will be playing his first international game, whereas veteran Shannon Gabriel has also made a comeback, after being excluded from the first Test’s playing XI.

ADVERTISEMENT
India vs West Indies Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

