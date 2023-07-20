India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: India To Bat First as Mukesh Kumar Makes Debut

Indian speedster Mukesh Kumar is making his debut in the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies, which commenced on Thursday, 20 July, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. Mukesh replaces Shardul Thakur, who sustained a niggle on left groin prior to the match.

Meanwhile, the hosts’ skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to field first. India won the first Test at Dominica quite comfortably, handing West Indies a comprehensive defeat by an innings and 141 runs.