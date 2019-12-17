2nd ODI: India Look to Get Their Bowling Right, WI Eye Series Win

India will have to get their bowling combination right after the beating in Chennai when they take on a buoyant West Indies in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, aiming to keep the three-match series alive.

A series win in India would certainly raise Kieron Pollard's profile from a T20 freelancer to an able leader but a blinder from Rohit Sharma or another hundred from Virat Kohli on a batting belter can't be ruled out.

It wasn't a nightmarish bowling performance in Chennai by any stretch of imagination but not being able to defend 287 on a slow Chennai track left the team management with a few points to ponder.