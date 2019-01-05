‘Kapil da Jawab Nahi’: Sandeep Patil Wishes His Former Captain

How time flies.

I still remember seeing a young, lanky bowler from Haryana running in and bowling his heart out at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium in the early 1970s.

I also remember how the same boy, who the world would come to know as Kapil Dev, went about asking for more rotis during the lunch break at an India under-19 camp. Late Raj Singh Dungarpur could never have imagined it, and when he asked the young lad why he wanted the extra rotis, he got a typically Kapil reply: "Fast bowling karne ke liye extra roti khaani padti hain" (you need extra rotis to bowl fast).

I think Mr Dungarpur's reply hit home for Kapil. "India has never produced fast bowlers," he had said. Maybe Kapil Dev's real journey began after that comment.

Today, as he turns 61, Kapil Dev is known to the world as an all-time legend of cricket.