India vs Australia, U19 Cricket World Cup final: When & Where To Watch Live

India and Australia will face off in the U19 Cricket World Cup final. India currently holds the record for being the most successful team in the tournament with five trophies and further aims to secure back-to-back titles. Australia's journey to the final saw them clinch a thrilling victory against Pakistan in the semi-finals, with lower-order batter Oliver Peake playing a pivotal role by scoring 49 runs. On the other hand, India secured their spot in the final by defeating South Africa in a closely contested match, winning by two wickets.
India began their campaign with an easy 84-run victory against arch-rivals Bangladesh, followed by a massive 201-run win against Ireland. In their final group stage fixture, India thrashed hosts USA by 201 runs. In the Super Six stage, India cruised past New Zealand by 214 runs and Nepal by 132 runs, to set up a semi-final clash against South Africa, which they won by two wickets.
Australia's journey has been equally impressive. They began with a four-wicket win against Namibia and followed it up with a commanding 225-run victory over Zimbabwe. They continued their winning streak with a six-wicket triumph against Sri Lanka. They secured victories against England and West Indies to reach the semi-finals. In a tense encounter against Pakistan, they emerged victorious by one wicket.
India vs Australia, U19 Cricket World Cup: Squads
India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.
Australia: Hugh Weibgen (captain), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Ollie Peake.
India vs Australia, U19 Cricket World Cup Final: Live Streaming Details
When will the India-Australia Under 19 World Cup Final be played?
India and Australia will play the U19 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, 11 February 2024 at 1:30 PM.
Where will the India-Australia Under 19 World Cup Final be played?
India and Australia will play the U19 Cricket World Cup final at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni.
Where to watch India Australia Under 19 World Cup Final?
The U19 World Cup final between India and Australia will be telecasted live on Star Sports network and will also be available for live streaming on Hotstar.
