U-19 WC: Australia Defeat Pakistan in SF to Seal Place in Final Against India

In response, Australia first slumped to 59/4 in the 17th over and then were looking down and out at 164/9 before a 17-run partnership for the last wicket between Raf MacMillan (19 not out) and Callum Vidler (2 not out) helped them reach 181/9 in 49.1 overs.

Harry Dixon and Sam Konstas helped Australia to a steady start in pursuit of 180. The duo added 33 runs in the first Powerplay. Ali Raza, however, struck back for Pakistan at the start of the second Powerplay. He got one to nip back in and sent back Konstas' off-stump cartwheeling.

Soon after, Pakistan had a lucky break in the 14th over when Hugh Weibgen hit a full toss from Naveed Khan straight into the hands of Haroon Arshad at cover. Wickets continued to tumble as a miscommunication led to the run out of Harjas Singh in the 16th over, while Ryan Hicks played on a Ubaid Shah delivery in the next over.

Dixon and Ollie Peake then came together to rebuild the Australia innings. Their steady progress was informed by positive strokeplay, and soon Australia's chase was back on track. Dixon brought up his half-century in the 24th over. However, just when the game was turning in Australia's favour, Arafat Minhas bowled Dixon with a beauty. The left-arm spinner bowled with control, and Australia's asking rate went up.