Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Usman Khawaja’s Ton Powers Aus to 255/4 at Stumps on Day 1

The first day of the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test belonged to Australia, who accumulated 255 runs at the loss of only four wickets here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Usman Khawaja was the chief anchor of the baggy greens’ innings, as he struck a century whilst also remaining unbeaten.

Following a steady first session, wherein they accumulated 75 runs at the loss of a couple of wickets, the visitors had a cautious start to the second session. While Khawaja did have the odd boundary to offer, Steve Smith’s predominant intention was to get his eye in ahead of a prolonged knock.