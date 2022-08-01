India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the Match
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: The match will take place on Monday, 1 August 2022, at 8 pm IST in Warner Park.
India is all set to play against West Indies in the second T20I match. Everyone should note that the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I is set to take place on Monday, 1 August 2022. Team India won the first match and it is expected to carry forward the momentum in the second match as well. It is important to note that the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.
Viewers in India should know about the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming details in the country. If Team India wins the second match that is scheduled to take place on Monday, 1 August 2022, it will bring them closer to winning the five-match T20I series. Everyone should know the timings of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I.
Here are all the latest details and live streaming information of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I that the viewers should take note of before the match begins on the scheduled date and time.
When will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I be played?
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I is set to be played on Monday, 1 August 2022, as per the latest official details
What is the timings of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I is ready to take place on 1 August 2022 at 8 pm IST. Viewers in India should take note of the match time if they want to watch the live stream.
What is the venue of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match is scheduled to take place at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Viewers in India do not need to worry as they can watch the live streaming of the match from the comfort of their homes.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India?
Viewers in India can watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I on the DD sports channel on Monday, 1 August 2022, at 8 pm IST. Cricket fans should not miss this match.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India?
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming can be viewed on the FanCode app and website in the country. Viewers should visit the official website to check all the latest details before the match begins at the scheduled time, which is 8 pm IST, on Monday.
