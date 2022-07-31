India-WI, 2nd T20: Buoyant India Look To Continue Winning Run vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma's buoyant India will look to continue the winning run and extend their domination over the West Indies when they clash in the second T20 International on Monday.

The visitors are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series.

What separated the two teams in the first match was not only its all-round performance but also smart captaincy by Rohit who fielded his three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi.