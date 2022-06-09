India vs South Africa T20 Live Streaming: Time & How to Watch Match Live
India vs South Africa T20 match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm on Thursday.
Indian Men's cricket team is all set play against South Africa in the first match of the five-match T20 International series on Thursday, 9 June 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Indian cricket team will be led by Rishabh Pant, whereas the South African team will be headed by Temba Bavuma.
Here are some details about the timing and live streaming of India vs South Africa T20 match on Thursday.
IND vs SA T20 Match Time
How and where to watch India vs South Africa T20 match live streaming?
The first match of IND vs SA T20 series can be live streamed online on the app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch IND vs SA T20 match live on TV?
Live telecast of India vs South Africa T20 match can be watched on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Second match of the India vs South Africa T20 series is scheduled to be played on Sunday, 12 June 2022.
