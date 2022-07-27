India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 Live Match: When & Where to Watch It in India
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022: The match will be played today, 27 July, at 7 pm.
The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 is all set to be played today, on Wednesday, 27 July 2022. It is the third and the final ODI, so both teams will try their best to win the match. The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI is ready to take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Viewers in India are excited to watch the final ODI match between West Indies and India today, on 27 July. Everyone should know the match details.
It is important to note that India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 will be played today at 7 pm IST. Viewers should note down the date and time of the match so that they do not miss it. India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be live streamed in the country for the viewers to watch.
Here are all the latest important live streaming updates of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 that the viewers in the country should remember before the match begins at the scheduled time.
When is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 match?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 is ready to be played today, on Wednesday, 27 July 2022. It is important to note that the 3rd ODI is the final match of the series.
What is the time of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI in India?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 will take place today, 27 July, at 7 pm IST. Viewers should stay alert so that they do not miss the final ODI match.
Where will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 be played?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 match is decided to be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.
Which channel will broadcast India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 match in India?
In India, viewers can watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match live on DD Sports channel.
How can viewers in India watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022?
Viewers in India can watch the live stream of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 on the FanCode app. To know more about the live streaming of the match, one should download the app and check all the details.
