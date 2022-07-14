India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch, Venue and Time

India won in the 1st ODI against England that was played at The Oval in London. Jasprit Bumrah gave his best performance in the 1st ODI by giving away just 19 runs. It is important to note that India ended England's innings for 110 in 25.2 overs. The run chase was completed by Rohit Sharma and he scored 76*(58). His opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, also helped to complete the paltry run chase. Team India won the 1st ODI against England by 10 wickets.

It is expected that India will be putting in a similar effort in the 2nd ODI match against England as well. This time, the India vs England 2nd ODI will take place at Lord's, London. We expect England to be eager to settle the score in the 2nd ODI which will be held on Thursday, 14 July 2022.