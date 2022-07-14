India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch, Venue and Time
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022: Watch the match live on 14 July 2022 at 5:30 pm IST on the Sony Liv website.
India won in the 1st ODI against England that was played at The Oval in London. Jasprit Bumrah gave his best performance in the 1st ODI by giving away just 19 runs. It is important to note that India ended England's innings for 110 in 25.2 overs. The run chase was completed by Rohit Sharma and he scored 76*(58). His opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, also helped to complete the paltry run chase. Team India won the 1st ODI against England by 10 wickets.
It is expected that India will be putting in a similar effort in the 2nd ODI match against England as well. This time, the India vs England 2nd ODI will take place at Lord's, London. We expect England to be eager to settle the score in the 2nd ODI which will be held on Thursday, 14 July 2022.
Here are all the live streaming details of the India vs England 2nd ODI that viewers might be interested to know before the match starts officially.
What is the date and time of the India vs England 2nd ODI match?
The India vs England 2nd ODI is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 14 July 2022 at 5:30 pm IST. Viewers who are interested to watch the IND vs ENG match should remember the date and time.
Where will IND vs ENG 2nd ODI be held?
As per the latest details, the India vs England 2nd ODI will be held at Lord's, London on 14 July 2022. Viewers in India can start watching the live stream at 5:30 pm IST.
Which channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd ODI in India?
Viewers in India can watch the India vs England 2nd ODI match on TV via Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The TV channels will broadcast the match live at the scheduled time.
Where to watch the live stream of India vs England 2nd ODI?
It is to be noted that the India vs England 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website. Viewers can go to sonyliv.com to watch the live streaming of the match.
The match will be live streamed on Thursday, 14 July 2022 at 5:30 pm, so viewers should keep that in mind.
