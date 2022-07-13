Jasprit Bumrah Reclaims Top Spot in ODI Bowling Rankings

In the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, India batter Suryakumar Yadav has gained 44 slots to reach a career-best fifth position after his 117 in the final match of a three-T20I series against England.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is up five places to eighth after a match-winning 74 not out in the final match of their series against Bangladesh.



India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has surged seven places to a career-best seventh position after a haul of 3/15 in the second T20I in Birmingham, while India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is up two places to 19th. Harshal Patel (up 10 places to 23rd) and Bumrah (up six places to 27th) have also progressed.