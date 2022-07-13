Ravichandran Ashwin Concerned About the Future of ODI Cricket

Ashwin, who has picked 151 wickets in 113 ODIs for India and is a prominent figure of the team's Test set-up, feels that ODI format returning to one ball throughout an innings, instead of the current two new balls rule, would bring reverse swing into contention and make the game an even contest.



"I think one ball is something that would work, and spinners would come into the game to bowl more at the back end. Reverse swing might come back in, which is crucial for the game.”



"I would also say we need to go back to the ball we used around 2010 -- I don't think we use the same ones anymore! As I grew up, I watched the one-day sport and, although Glenn McGrath was an amazing bowler, the ball is definitely not doing as much as it used to!"