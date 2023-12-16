India Trump England by 347 Runs to Register Biggest Win in Women's Test History

Deepti Sharma, who had destroyed England in their first innings with a five-wicket haul for seven runs, proved the wrecker-in-chief once again and pacer Pooja Vastrakar contributed with a 3-23 haul while Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked 2-20 as Harmanpreet Kaur's team defeated England Women for the first time at home. In 14 previous Tests, India Women had defeated England twice with both wins coming away in England.

The match belonged to Deepti Sharma as she claimed a nine-wicket haul after scoring a half-century in the first innings, helping the hosts post a massive 428, scoring 400 runs on the opening day for the first time.

Earlier on Saturday morning, India declared their second innings on the overnight score of 186/6, setting up the stage for pacers Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar to exploit the assistance offered by the pitch in the morning.

Exploit they did as Vastrakar bagged three wickets and Renuka one as the Indian pacers made the most of the chance, putting India on course for victory by claiming the first four wickets.

When Deepti Sharma struck her first blow in the second innings, England were 68/5 in the 15th over and India were cruising towards victory.

Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley put on 27 for the opening wicket before Renuka struck the first blow, bowling Tammy to cap a testing over. After the first five deliveries moved in from off-stump to middle, the sixth one went straight and crashed into the off-stump. Beaumont, who was expected to be England's main batter after scoring a double century in their previous Test, got out for 17 off 26 balls, making it 27/1 for England.

Vastrakar then made it 37/3 with two wickets off two balls in the 10th over, sending back Dunkley and Nat Sciver-Brunt in succession.