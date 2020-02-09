6 Wickets in 52 runs: A Look at Bangladesh’s Bumpy Ride to Victory

Bangladesh U-19 team rode skipper Akbar Ali's heroic unbeaten knock to stun India and win their maiden World Cup by three wickets via D/L method in a nerve-wrenching final, interrupted by rain towards the end, here on Sunday.

From 50 for no loss to 102 for 6, Bangladesh had their share of challenges to overcome to reach the finishing line and create history.

Akbar remained not out on 43 off 77 balls (4x4, 1x6) and showed nerves of steel at his young age with Rakibul Hossain (9 not out) who hit the winning runs to break into emotional celebrations.

Bangladesh lost 7 wickets in the process. Here’s a look at the fall of wickets.