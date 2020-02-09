6 Wickets in 52 runs: A Look at Bangladesh’s Bumpy Ride to Victory
Bangladesh U-19 team rode skipper Akbar Ali's heroic unbeaten knock to stun India and win their maiden World Cup by three wickets via D/L method in a nerve-wrenching final, interrupted by rain towards the end, here on Sunday.
From 50 for no loss to 102 for 6, Bangladesh had their share of challenges to overcome to reach the finishing line and create history.
Akbar remained not out on 43 off 77 balls (4x4, 1x6) and showed nerves of steel at his young age with Rakibul Hossain (9 not out) who hit the winning runs to break into emotional celebrations.
Bangladesh lost 7 wickets in the process. Here’s a look at the fall of wickets.
1st Wicket: Tanzid Hasan (FOW 50-1)
The first wicket of the Bangladesh innings fell in the form of opener Tanzid Hasan in the 9th over.
Hasan tried to clear the long-on boundary but ended up handing an easy catch to the fielder Kartik Tyagi. The batsman couldn’t read the googly and tried to go hard at the spinner but his plan failed miserably.
Hasan scored 17 runs off 25 balls which includes 2 fours and 1 six.
2nd Wicket: Mahmudul Hasan Joy (FOW 62-2)
Ravi Bishnoi again came to the rescue as he dismissed the No 3 Mahmudul Hasan Joy in the 13th over of the innings.
Another case of a Bangladeshi batsman failing to read a googly by the right-arm leg spinner. Mahmudul tried to cut a ball which was very close to the stumps but Bishnoi indiced an inside edge as the ball landed on the stumps.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 8 runs off 12 balls.
3rd Wicket: Towhid Hridoy (FOW 62-3)
Towhid Hridoy was the third victim of Ravi Bishnoi. The right-handed batsman lost his wicket in the 15th over of the innings.
It was another wrong one which spinned back in. The batsman misjudged the delivery as the ball rammed onto the back pad - dead in front of middle. It looked plumb and the umpire raised his finger within no time.
Towhid Hridoy scored a 2 ball duck.
4th Wicket: Shahadat Hossain (FOW 65-4)
Shahadat Hossain was the fourth batsman to fall prey to Ravi Bishnoi.
Bishnoi bowled a flighted delivery outside the off stump. The batsman came forward to defend and played a little outside the line. In doing so, he got an inside edge which rolled back towards the keeper.
In the process, Hossain was unaware that he dragged his back leg out of the crease but the wicket keeper Jurel saw it. He was quick to collect the ball and the take the bails off.
Shahadat Hossain scored 1 runs off 10 balls.
5th Wicket: Shamim Hossain (FOW 85-5)
Pacer Sushant Mishra dismissed Samim Hossain in the 21st over of the innings.
It was a reckless cricketing shot from the left-hander. It was a short delivery outside the off-stump, Samim went for a lofted shot over the point region but found the fielder in the deep. Jaiswal had to dive forward to take a brilliant catch.
Samim Hossain scored 7 runs off 18 balls.
6th Wicket: Avishek Das (FOW 102-6)
Avishek Das was the sixth batsman to fall in the Bangladesh innings.
It was a dramatic over for the Indian team who dropped two catches. Sushant Mishra however, helped India pick up a wicket off the final delivery. He banged the ball short, and Avishek while trying to execute a pull, only ended up skying it to square leg where Kartik Tyagi put in a brilliant effort to dismiss the batsman.
Avishek scored 5 runs off 7 balls.
7th Wicket: Parvez Hossain Emon (FOW 143-7)
Opener Parvez Hossain Emon, who got retired hurt early on in the innings, was dismissed in the 32nd over of the innings.
Part-time bowler Yashasvi Jaiswal took the crucial wicket of Emon. Yashasvi bowled a googly wide outside the off-stump, Emon tried to hit it over the cover region but ended up handing an easy catch to the cover fielder.
Parvez Hossain Emon scored 47 runs off 79 deliveries.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )