In Warne's Memory: India, Sri Lanka, England Players Wear Black Armbands
Players from India and Sri Lanka pay respect to Shane Warne before the start of Day 2 of the first Test.
The cricketing fraternity lost a valuable member on Friday evening with the passing of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. He passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand of a suspected heart attack. Warne was 52.
Players from across the world shared their tributes for Warne as nations taking the field for cricket matches wore black armbands as a gesture remembering him.
Before the second day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, a minute’s silence was observed for Warne and also Rodney Marsh, who had passed away on Friday morning.
The England men's cricket team too paid their tribute ahead of the final day of their warm-up game against Cricket West Indies President's XI. The players and umpires stood in the middle for a minute's silence in honour of Warne.
'We're shocked in the dressing room. First thoughts go out to his family and his closest friends. Many condolences to all of his loved ones. My experiences of Shane were of someone who absolutely loved the game. He was always a joy to be around and obviously, as a kid growing up he was a massive idol of mine. I wanted to emulate how he would win a game on his own,' said England skipper Joe Root in a video posted by the ECB's official handle.
England's all-rounder Ben Stokes took to Twitter to write a glowing tribute. The all-rounder tweeted: "Australian Legend @rajasthanroyals Legend. "Was an honour to know you and work with you This man is a LEGEND #theking".
Stokes was not the only England international to pay tributes to Warne, as his sentiments were also echoed by his national teammate Liam Livingstone.
In an emotional post on Twitter, Livingstone described the Australian as his 'idol' and revealed Warne was the reason he wears 23 on his playing shirt, on the day the Lancastrian received his shirt number for the 2022 season.
An emotional Livingstone wrote: "The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… All came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg-spin, and the reason I now wear 23, sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend!"
