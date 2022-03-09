ICC Women's World Cup: Focus on Indian Middle Order Ahead of Thursday's NZ Game
022 ODI World Cup: India's match against New Zealand starts at 6:30am on Thursday.
After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine & Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown this February, a series that New Zealand won 4-1.
"I am happy we won the first game but have a lot of things to work on. When you lose wickets in the middle order, it does put a lot of pressure."
Mithali's words after India's big win over Pakistan conveyed a lot. Rarely after winning a match, the skipper of a side says more about points of improvement, that need to be focussed on, in the same sentence.
In the match against Pakistan, India were in trouble at 114/6 after electing to bat first. Mithali, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur failed to make substantial contributions as Shafali fell for a six-ball duck, Harmanpreet and Mithali played a lot of dot balls and eventually got out on single figures. Smriti Mandhana got a fifty but was far from her usual self while Deepti Sharma reached 40 but couldn't convert it into a big knock.
It was a 122-run partnership between Pooja Vastrakar (67) and Sneh Rana (53 not out) that saved India from a below par total. Youngster Pooja was solid in her stroke-play while the experienced Sneh provided her with solid support and ensured that India had a respectable total of 244/7.
In the bowling department, India's spin attack of Deepti, Sneh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad along with pacers Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh kept the lid tight on Pakistan. Rajeshwari, in particular, was brilliant in keeping the pressure up and took four wickets in the process. Richa Ghosh made up for her single-score dismissal by taking four catches and effecting a brilliant stumping of Aliya Riaz.
But India will be knowing that New Zealand will not give any chance for a rear-guard act from the lower-order, which Pakistan did, and would wish for the middle-order to be more enterprising, with experienced hands like Mithali and Harmanpreet chipping in with vital knocks.
On the other hand, New Zealand seemed to have got their campaign back on track. After suffering a surprise three-run loss to the West Indies, the White Ferns bounced back with a nine-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in a rain-hit match.
Their opening pair of captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates have looked in great nick. Sophie, who didn't do much with the bat in the bilateral series against India, got a century against the West Indies which eventually went in vain. Suzie was in red-hot form when striking an unbeaten 78 off just 67 balls against Bangladesh at her home in Dunedin.
Leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who was India's nemesis in the ODI series, is also at her best so is her elder sister, new-ball pacer Jess. Vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite has been in great touch with both bat and ball.
With an exciting match against the West Indies, the giant killers of the tournament, coming on March 12, India will be hoping to get the gains they seek apart from the crucial two points against a New Zealand side who have been their familiar foes since February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.