ICC Women's World Cup: Focus on Indian Middle Order Ahead of Thursday's NZ Game

In the match against Pakistan, India were in trouble at 114/6 after electing to bat first. Mithali, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur failed to make substantial contributions as Shafali fell for a six-ball duck, Harmanpreet and Mithali played a lot of dot balls and eventually got out on single figures. Smriti Mandhana got a fifty but was far from her usual self while Deepti Sharma reached 40 but couldn't convert it into a big knock.

It was a 122-run partnership between Pooja Vastrakar (67) and Sneh Rana (53 not out) that saved India from a below par total. Youngster Pooja was solid in her stroke-play while the experienced Sneh provided her with solid support and ensured that India had a respectable total of 244/7.

In the bowling department, India's spin attack of Deepti, Sneh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad along with pacers Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh kept the lid tight on Pakistan. Rajeshwari, in particular, was brilliant in keeping the pressure up and took four wickets in the process. Richa Ghosh made up for her single-score dismissal by taking four catches and effecting a brilliant stumping of Aliya Riaz.

But India will be knowing that New Zealand will not give any chance for a rear-guard act from the lower-order, which Pakistan did, and would wish for the middle-order to be more enterprising, with experienced hands like Mithali and Harmanpreet chipping in with vital knocks.