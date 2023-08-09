ADVERTISEMENT
ICC World Cup 2023: Revised Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on 14 October

ICC World Cup 2023: The dates of eight fixtures have been altered.

Shuvaditya Bose
Updated
Cricket
1 min read
ICC World Cup 2023: Revised Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on 14 October
i

The revised schedule of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, 9 October. Eight fixtures have undergone date alterations, owing to a variety of reasons.

The highly anticipated clash between hosts India and neighbours Pakistan, which was scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on 15 October, has now been preponed to 14 October. This development takes place after concerns raised about the availability of necessary safety measures on 15 October, with it also being the first day of Navratri.

Meanwhile, there were also security concerns regarding the match between England and Pakistan. Whilst it was initially scheduled to be held on 12 October in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, it will now take place a day prior, owing to Kali Puja festivities in the city of joy.

Revised fixtures of 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

(Photo: ICC)

List of Rescheduled Fixtures:

  • England vs Bangladesh – 10 October, 10:30am

  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 10 October, 2pm

  • Australia vs South Africa – 12 October, 2pm

  • New Zealand vs Bangladesh – 13 October, 2pm

  • India vs Pakistan – 14 October, 2pm

  • England vs Afghanistan – 15 October, 2pm

  • Australia vs Bangladesh – 11 November, 10:30am

  • England vs Pakistan – 11 November, 2pm

  • India vs Netherlands – 12 November, 2pm

Published: 
