ICC World Cup 2023: Revised Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on 14 October

The revised schedule of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, 9 October. Eight fixtures have undergone date alterations, owing to a variety of reasons.

The highly anticipated clash between hosts India and neighbours Pakistan, which was scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on 15 October, has now been preponed to 14 October. This development takes place after concerns raised about the availability of necessary safety measures on 15 October, with it also being the first day of Navratri.