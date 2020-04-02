Gambhir Loses Cool Over ‘Obsession’ With Dhoni’s 2011 WC Six
Gautam Gambhir scored a 122-ball 97 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup final in 2011.
Gautam Gambhir scored a 122-ball 97 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup final in 2011.(Photo: Reuters)

Gambhir Loses Cool Over ‘Obsession’ With Dhoni’s 2011 WC Six

The Quint
Cricket

As India celebrates the ninth anniversary of Team India's World Cup win on Thursday, 2 April, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir lashed out at a post from a cricket website which hailed MS Dhoni’s match-winning six as ‘the shot that sent millions of Indian in jubilation.’

Gambhir, who was a crucial member of the World Cup-winning squad, took to Twitter to cricticise 'obsession' with Dhoni's iconic sixer, pointing out that the tournament was won with the contributions of the entire Indian team and the support staff.

“Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX,” tweeted Gambhir.
(Photo: Reuters)

While MS Dhoni hit the match-winning six and scored an unbeaten 79-ball 91, it was Gambhir who took India out a tricky situation after the side had lost both openers – Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar – early while chasing 275 against Sri Lanka.

Gambhir forged two important partnerships to steer India’s chase to safety. First he put up an 83-run stand with Virat Kohli for the third wicket and then went on to stitch a match-winning 109-run partnership with the skipper.

Unfortunately, Gambhir couldn’t manage to etch his name in the record books with a century in a World Cup final as he fell short by mere 3 runs. But by the time he was dismissed India were comfortably placed with 52 runs required of 50 deliveries with 6 wickets in hand.

While it was an MS Dhoni act from there on as India lifted their second ODI World Cup in front of the home crowd, it was Gambhir’s crucial 122-ball 97 that gave India the chance at the first place.

Gambhir’s innings came under great pressure against the likes of Malinga who had already dismissed both Tendulkar and Sehwag. While Gambhir went on to play the innings of a lifetime it got overlooked as Dhoni was named the Man of the Match in the World Cup final for his 79-ball 91.

But, this wasn’t the first time that Gambhir was India’s go-to man in a World Cup final. During India’s famous 2007 T20 World Cup win, the opener hit an important fifty against Pakistan to help India set a respectable total against Pakistan.

