Gambhir Loses Cool Over ‘Obsession’ With Dhoni’s 2011 WC Six
As India celebrates the ninth anniversary of Team India's World Cup win on Thursday, 2 April, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir lashed out at a post from a cricket website which hailed MS Dhoni’s match-winning six as ‘the shot that sent millions of Indian in jubilation.’
Gambhir, who was a crucial member of the World Cup-winning squad, took to Twitter to cricticise 'obsession' with Dhoni's iconic sixer, pointing out that the tournament was won with the contributions of the entire Indian team and the support staff.
While MS Dhoni hit the match-winning six and scored an unbeaten 79-ball 91, it was Gambhir who took India out a tricky situation after the side had lost both openers – Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar – early while chasing 275 against Sri Lanka.
Unfortunately, Gambhir couldn’t manage to etch his name in the record books with a century in a World Cup final as he fell short by mere 3 runs. But by the time he was dismissed India were comfortably placed with 52 runs required of 50 deliveries with 6 wickets in hand.
Gambhir’s innings came under great pressure against the likes of Malinga who had already dismissed both Tendulkar and Sehwag. While Gambhir went on to play the innings of a lifetime it got overlooked as Dhoni was named the Man of the Match in the World Cup final for his 79-ball 91.
But, this wasn’t the first time that Gambhir was India’s go-to man in a World Cup final. During India’s famous 2007 T20 World Cup win, the opener hit an important fifty against Pakistan to help India set a respectable total against Pakistan.