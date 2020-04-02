Gambhir Loses Cool Over ‘Obsession’ With Dhoni’s 2011 WC Six

As India celebrates the ninth anniversary of Team India's World Cup win on Thursday, 2 April, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir lashed out at a post from a cricket website which hailed MS Dhoni’s match-winning six as ‘the shot that sent millions of Indian in jubilation.’

Gambhir, who was a crucial member of the World Cup-winning squad, took to Twitter to cricticise 'obsession' with Dhoni's iconic sixer, pointing out that the tournament was won with the contributions of the entire Indian team and the support staff.