AB De Villiers Exploring Comeback Before T20 World Cup: Du Plessis

South Africa will play three home T20 internationals against England and another three against Australia between 12 February and 26 February.

Du Plessis welcomed the dramatic changes which have taken place in South African cricket over the past week, which have resulted in former captain Graeme Smith being appointed interim director of cricket and Boucher being made head coach.

"It was the dark ages last week and there is a little light this week," he said.

"It's very important. It will help the dressing room and even the support of the team. Everyone wants the team to do well, everyone wants to make sure we get the right people in the right positions. It's exciting. I'm very excited with the start of this new journey,” he added.