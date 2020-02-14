Sanjeev Chawla is the alleged mastermind of the match-fixing saga in 2000. The case was a watershed moment on how corruption is now dealt in world cricket.
Sanjeev Chawla is the alleged mastermind of the match-fixing saga in 2000. The case was a watershed moment on how corruption is now dealt in world cricket.(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
  • 1. How Was the Controversy Unearthed?
  • 2. What Was Chawla’s Role?
  • 3. The Investigation
  • 4. Key Cricketers Who Were Involved
  • 5. The Aftermath
Sanjeev Chawla is the alleged mastermind of the match-fixing saga in 2000. The case was a watershed moment on how corruption is now dealt in world cricket.
Explained
in 5 cards
Sanjeev Chawla, Cronje & the 2000 Match-Fixing Scandal: Explained
Bihan Sengupta
Cricket

Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and a key conspirator of the 2000 match-fixing scandal that rocked the cricketing world was on Friday, 14 February, granted interim relief by Delhi High Court. He landed in New Delhi on Thursday after his extradition from United Kingdom.

The match-fixing saga had seen names of several top cricketers of South Africa, including former skipper Hansie Cronje, emerge at the turn of the century. The snowball effect had seen several cricket boards join in and take active steps towards dealing with corruption in their respective boards – a move that ultimately ended the career of former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin.

Loading...
EXPLAINED
in 5 cards

Sanjeev Chawla, Cronje & the 2000 Match-Fixing Scandal: Explained

  1. How Was the Controversy Unearthed?
  2. What Was Chawla’s Role?
  3. The Investigation
  4. Key Cricketers Who Were Involved
  5. The Aftermath
+More
    PreviousNext

    Follow our Cricket section for more stories.

    Loading...