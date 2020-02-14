Sanjeev Chawla, Cronje & the 2000 Match-Fixing Scandal: Explained

Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and a key conspirator of the 2000 match-fixing scandal that rocked the cricketing world was on Friday, 14 February, granted interim relief by Delhi High Court. He landed in New Delhi on Thursday after his extradition from United Kingdom.

The match-fixing saga had seen names of several top cricketers of South Africa, including former skipper Hansie Cronje, emerge at the turn of the century. The snowball effect had seen several cricket boards join in and take active steps towards dealing with corruption in their respective boards – a move that ultimately ended the career of former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin.