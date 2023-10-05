England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup Live Streaming: How to Watch Live in India

The England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place today, Thursday, 5 October. Defending champions England is looking forward to a positive start and New Zealand is also gearing up to give their best. Cricket fans in India can watch England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup live streaming from anywhere they want. One should know the match schedule, time, and important details carefully if one wishes to watch the live streaming online.
As per the latest official details, the ICC World Cup 2023 is being held in India. One can watch the England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match directly at the stadium after buying the tickets. The first match on Thursday is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both, England and New Zealand will be in action.
Here is everything you must know about the upcoming England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023. Know the live streaming channels, match time, and the latest updates about the first match here.
When will England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 take place?
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played today, Thursday, 5 October.
When will the England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match begin?
Fans in India should note that the England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2 pm IST on Thursday.
Where will England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 be played?
The England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Where can you watch the live broadcast of the England vs New Zealand World Cup match today?
Viewers in India can watch the England vs New Zealand match live broadcast on Thursday on the Star Sports Network channels.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match today?
The live streaming of the England vs New Zealand World Cup today will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. You can watch the live streaming from anywhere you like.
